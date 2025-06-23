Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Ongoing Conflict

NEW YORK, USA — Airlines worldwide are evaluating how long to suspend flights in the Middle East as escalating tensions follow recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Carriers are facing operational disruptions after the Iranian government vowed to defend itself during this volatile period.

The conflict has significantly impacted major aviation hubs such as Dubai and Doha, with commercial air traffic nearly absent for the past ten days. Airlines, including Finnair, have canceled flights to these destinations, with extended suspensions until June 30 for some routes.

Singapore Airlines referred to the situation as ‘fluid’ and canceled its flights to Dubai through Tuesday. Flight cancellations have also been reported from Air France KLM, British Airways, and Iberia, among others, all steering clear of dangerous air spaces related to Iran and its allies.

Experts from Osprey Flight Solutions highlighted that airlines are avoiding operations in the UAE and Qatar due to concerns over potential missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases. These fears stem from the rising conflict and have forced airlines to reroute, cancel, or delay numerous flights.

In addition to diverted flights, carriers are also grappling with increased operational costs. The escalation in conflict raises the risk of heightened prices for jet fuel, further complicating the financial landscape for airlines already adjusting their routes.

Graham Turner, CEO of Flight Centre Travel Group, noted an uptick in travelers seeking alternative routes to Europe, avoiding Middle Eastern hubs in favor of locations like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Moreover, GPS interference has become a pressing issue, with incidents of location spoofing reported over the Persian Gulf in recent days. This poses another layer of risk for airlines navigating through politically unstable regions.

While international airlines remain cautious, local carriers within Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are tentatively resuming some operations. Israel is also ramping up efforts to assist stranded travelers, announcing additional flights for citizens returning home amid the ongoing crisis.

As the situation develops, airlines continue to monitor safety protocols and make adjustments to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.