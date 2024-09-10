Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon Forces Evacuations, Caused by Heavy Equipment

A large brush fire that began on Monday, September 9, in Trabuco Canyon has rapidly grown to approximately 1,900 acres. The fire, known as the Airport Fire, was reported near a radio-controlled flying club on Trabuco Creek Road. Authorities confirmed that it was unintentionally ignited by a spark from heavy equipment being operated by an Orange County public works crew.

The fire began at around 1 p.m., leading to multiple emergency resources being dispatched for assistance. Initial reports indicated a half-acre vegetation fire that escalated quickly to an estimated 1,900 acres within three hours. Evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents in the Rancho Santa Margarita area.

As the situation developed, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) stated that public works crews had been working in the area earlier in the day, placing boulders to replace barriers restricting access to the vegetation when the fire ignited. The operators attempted to extinguish the flames before calling 911.

By late afternoon, areas including Rose Canyon Road and Trabuco Oaks Drive were under mandatory evacuation orders. Additional communities, including Robinson Ranch, were also affected as the fire progressed.

Throughout the night, over 1,000 firefighters were expected to work to contain the blaze, which had reached 0% containment by evening. Authorities emphasized that conditions could change and urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared for possible evacuation.

In response to the fire, school districts in the affected areas announced closures, with at least two elementary schools canceling all instruction for the following day. Roads surrounding the fire zone were also closed to ensure public safety and facilitate the firefighting efforts.

Residents affected by evacuations were directed to designated shelters, including the Bell Tower Regional Community Center in Rancho Santa Margarita, while animal shelters were established to accommodate pets and livestock.