Business
AirTrunk Founder Robin Khuda Becomes Billionaire After Major Sale to Blackstone
Robin Khuda, the founder of AirTrunk, has confirmed his status as a billionaire following the successful sale of his data center company to Blackstone. The deal, which is valued at $23.5 billion, underscores the significant wealth generated by the growing artificial intelligence sector.
The New York-based asset management company, Blackstone, outbid a consortium led by IFM Investors, an industry superannuation fund money manager, to acquire AirTrunk from Mr. Khuda along with Macquarie Group.
