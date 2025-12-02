Aishah Hasnie Promoted to Anchor and White House Correspondent at Fox News

NEW YORK, NY — Fox News has promoted Aishah Hasnie to the position of anchor and White House correspondent, a significant appointment within the cable channel’s news division. Hasnie, who has experience as a senior national correspondent and congressional correspondent, joined Fox in 2019.

Starting January 10, Hasnie will host her own Saturday show from 12 to 2 PM, replacing the current program ‘Live.’ Additionally, she will work alongside Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich in the White House briefing room.

Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace expressed confidence in Hasnie’s abilities, stating, “Aishah’s knowledge of Washington makes her a perfect addition to our stellar White House team of correspondents, and we are confident she will excel in the anchor chair as well.”

In her own words, Hasnie shared her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to deliver critical information to our viewers across the country in the anchor chair and honored to join our prestigious White House correspondent team.”

Before joining Fox, Hasnie worked for CBS and other local stations in Indiana. Her promotion marks a notable step forward in her journalism career and highlights her growing role in covering national affairs.