Aitana’s Exclusive Pop-Up Event Comes to Madrid This July

MADRID, Spain — Aitana will make a special appearance in Madrid as part of her “Metamorfosis Season” minitour. The concerts are set for July 30 and 31 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

To enhance the concert experience for her fans, Aitana is launching an exclusive pop-up store from July 29 to August 1. This initiative aims to create excitement and provide fans with additional opportunities related to the event.

The pop-up store will operate with limited hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, closing two hours before each concert. Located at UMusic Shop on C/Carretas, 10, it’s a convenient 20-minute drive from the concert venue.

At the pop-up, fans can enjoy themed photo opportunities, find exclusive tour merchandise, and even personalize new T-shirts created in collaboration with Adidas. Aitana shared the news with her followers, stating, “Madrid, ¡no podía dejarlo sin esto!” which translates to “Madrid, I couldn’t leave you without this!”

The pop-up experience promises to be a unique addition to her highly anticipated concerts.