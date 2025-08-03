Ajax Faces AS Monaco in Final Pre-Season Friendly

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ajax will host French side AS Monaco for their final pre-season friendly on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The match is set for a 2:00 PM local time kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena. This game marks the first meeting between the two clubs.

Ajax, under the guidance of coach John Heitinga, is eager to recover from back-to-back defeats against Como and Almere City. The Dutch club will seek to regain their confidence as they prepare to open their Eredivisie 2025-26 season against Telstar next weekend. Heitinga stated, “We are focused on getting back to winning ways in front of our supporters.”

On the other hand, AS Monaco arrives in Amsterdam buoyed by their unbeaten run in pre-season, winning their last two matches against Torino. Coach Adi Hutter commented, “We are keen to maintain our momentum ahead of the new season.” Monaco will play their final pre-season match against Inter Milan next week.

For fans hoping to watch the match, it will stream live on various platforms. Fans in India can tune in via the FanCode app, while supporters in the UK can catch the action on AS Monaco’s official YouTube channel. However, the match will not be available in numerous countries, including the Netherlands, France, the UK, and many others due to broadcasting restrictions.

As Ajax aims to end their pre-season on a high note, AS Monaco looks to build on their successful preparations. The outcome of this encounter could set the tone for both teams as they head into their respective leagues.