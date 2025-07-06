Ajax and Lyon Interested in Signing Mexican Defender Elias Montiel

PACHUCA, Mexico — Mexican defender Elias Montiel has caught the attention of top European clubs Ajax and Olympique Lyon following his impressive performance at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite Pachuca‘s disappointing run in the tournament, Montiel’s skills have led to significant interest. With the Apertura 2025 season starting soon, the ‘Tuzos’ face inquiries from both Ajax of the Netherlands and Lyon of France.

Renowned sports journalist Cesar Merlo confirmed the news, stating that both clubs are eager to secure the 19-year-old’s signature. Ajax, coming off a strong season as runners-up in the Eredivisie, is set to compete in the Champions League, while Lyon, although qualified for the Europa League, is currently coping with financial difficulties that led to their recent demotion.

The clubs are reportedly facing a hurdle: Pachuca is demanding around $10 million for Montiel, a sum many view as excessive due to his young age.

Pachuca hopes that the high asking price won’t hinder Montiel’s potential move, as Europe is showing a growing interest in the young talent. His future could be determined in the coming days.

As Montiel’s prospects unfold, Pachuca is preparing to kick off the Apertura 2025, with their first match scheduled against Rayados on July 13 at Estadio Hidalgo.