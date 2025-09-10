AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — As the international break nears its end, Ajax players are returning to the Netherlands following various international matches. The match between the United States and Japan on Wednesday wraps up this break, with only Rayane Bounida and Jorthy Mokio still in action for Belgium‘s U21 team.

The Netherlands national team recently played to a 1-1 draw against Poland at home in World Cup qualifying. Ajax forward Wout Weghorst came off the bench in the final minutes of the match. In another game, the team secured a 3-2 victory over Lithuania, again featuring Weghorst late in the match.

Josip Šutalo, representing Croatia, played a full 90 minutes in their 4-0 win against Montenegro. Ko Itakura saw limited play for Japan, only appearing in the match against Mexico. Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros had a notable outing for the Czech Republic, playing the first half in a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia. He previously made his debut against Malta, where his team won 7-1.

Ajax midfielder Oscar Gloukh scored while playing for Israel, contributing to their 4-0 victory over Moldova. However, he experienced a tough game against Italy, where Israel lost 5-4 despite another full match. New signing Kasper Dolberg played for Denmark, making an appearance against Scotland, although he did not score.

As the international scene unfolds, Bounida and Mokio will be part of Belgium’s U21 team on Wednesday as they face Wales. Their youth team has had a mix of results, including a prior draw against Belarus.

In other youth matches, Luca Messori scored for the Netherlands U19 team, while Pharrell Nash and Emre Ünüvar added goals in their dominating 8-2 win over the United States U18 side.

The Ajax club remains ambitious, aiming for significant European honors in the coming years, with aspirations for the UEFA Europa League or even the UEFA Champions League. The club’s Football Partnerships department plays a crucial role in this vision.

Tuesday evening marked the close of the transfer window for Dutch clubs, with Dolberg returning to Amsterdam at the last moment. Technical director Alex Kroes commented on balancing the squad, stating, ‘The selection is in balance.’

With the transfer window now closed, Ajax’s squad for the first half of the season is taking shape. Dolberg will wear the number 9 jersey, and Aaron Bouwman, Bounida, and Sean Steur are being promoted to the first team.