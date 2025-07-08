Ajay Mitchell Shines as Thunder Prepares for Summer League Showdown

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Ajay Mitchell showcased his skills in the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s NBA Summer League opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 23-year-old guard scored 24 points while helping his team against tough competition. In a standout moment, Mitchell spun around Memphis defender Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and finished strong at the basket despite a challenge from Lawson Lovering.

Mitchell’s performance included shooting 10-of-18 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and hitting all three of his free throws. He also contributed six assists, one rebound, and a steal. Although the Thunder lost, Mitchell’s individual success generated excitement for what lies ahead. “Just trying to stay in rhythm. I think there are a lot of things we can do better as a team. I can do better, too,” he said.

The Thunder will take on the Philadelphia 76ers next in Game 2 of the Summer League. Fans are eager to see more from Mitchell, who has quickly emerged as a key player. After signing a contract extension, he aims to build on his strong performance and solidify his role as a backup point guard in the upcoming NBA season.

The match will also provide another opportunity to evaluate Nikola Topic, the Thunder’s first-round draft pick, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Watching the combination of Mitchell and Topic will be important for the Thunder moving forward, particularly as they look to defend their championship title.

As the NBA Summer League progresses, Mitchell’s ongoing performances are expected to maintain the spotlight. His rapid development is crucial for the team as they refine their roster for the upcoming season. With more summer games ahead, it will be interesting to see how Mitchell continues to elevate his game.