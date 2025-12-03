Ajay Mitchell Shines, Contending for NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Ajay Mitchell, an emerging star for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is being recognized as a top contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. His impressive skills were on full display during a double-overtime victory against the Miami Heat on October 23, where he contributed significantly with a career-high 26 points.

Mitchell’s performance came on a day that held special meaning for him—his late grandmother’s birthday. “I thought of her this whole night,” he said after the game, his voice filled with emotion. Grandma Jenny, who played a pivotal role in his upbringing, was always a source of support during his early basketball years in Liege, Belgium.

In the game, Mitchell was embraced by teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after his stellar performance. “Way to play,” Gilgeous-Alexander said while congratulating Mitchell. “I was just overjoyed for him.” Their camaraderie has rapidly become a highlight of the Thunder’s season, as the team currently boasts an impressive record of 20 wins in its first 21 games.

Mitchell’s rise from a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to a key player for the Thunder has surprised many league insiders. After joining OKC, he quickly transitioned from a two-way contract player into a regular rotation member, earning the trust of head coach Mark Daigneault.

“He was playing rotation minutes in the first game of the season last year for what was a very deep team,” Daigneault said, noting Mitchell’s strong work ethic and adaptability in practices.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 6.5 points in limited minutes but proved to be an impactful player during significant games. His shooting and defensive skills have improved this year, and he currently averages 15.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, solidifying his role as a reliable playmaker.

Mitchell’s father, a former basketball star who never made it to the NBA, expressed immense pride in his son’s accomplishments. “To see him go through this process and accomplish his dream, it’s almost as though I’ve done it,” he said. Mitchell’s father noted how important it was for him to support his son throughout his journey.

With the Thunder dealing with some injuries early in the season, Mitchell has stepped up, consistently performing under pressure. His ability to drive towards the basket and make offensive plays has garnered attention, placing him among the top candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award as well.

Mitchell maintains a focused mindset despite the rising commendation. “I try not to really focus on the outside noise,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to continual improvement as a player.

As the season progresses, Mitchell’s performances will be closely watched, as he aims to help the Thunder succeed while honoring the support he has received from his family, especially his grandmother’s memory.