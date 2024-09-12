Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas Shines but Execution Falls Short

Tovino Thomas embarks on a challenging role in the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Ajayan’s Second Theft), directed by Jithin Lal. This Malayalam period film intertwines folk tales with real-life elements, featuring Tovino in a triple role as Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan, characters who are connected across different time periods.

The story begins in the 1900s with Kunjikelu, a renowned Kalaripayattu warrior from Haripuram village, who saves the sacred Chiyothi Vilakku from looters. Despite his efforts to make the lamp accessible to people of all castes, it remains out of reach for the lower castes, highlighting the caste discrimination theme.

Maniyan, Kunjikelu’s grandson, is infamous in the village for his unmatched thieving skills and elusive nature. His grandson, Ajayan, inherits this notorious reputation. Unlike Maniyan, Ajayan is a simple electrician, in love with Lakshmi Nambiar, an upper-caste girl. The re-entry of Sudev Varma into their lives reignites the conflict around the sacred lamp.

While Ajayante Randam Moshanam marks director Jithin Lal’s debut, it presents a promising narrative, though the execution is criticized for its slow pace and lack of engaging high points. The screenplay, penned by Sujith Nambiar, suffers from a subdued impact due to unclear transitions between timelines and minimal twists.

Tovino Thomas’s performance is a highlight, particularly as Maniyan, showcasing his ability to portray complex characters effectively. Despite commendable cinematography by Jomon T. John, the movie’s music falls short, with only the background score by Dhibu Ninan Thomas standing out. Supporting performances by Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, and others fulfill their roles adequately, although there is a noticeable absence of a compelling antagonist.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is currently available in theaters, continuing Tovino Thomas’s journey through a dynamic and demanding cinematic landscape.