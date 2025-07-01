Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai warned that the United States has lost its leadership in 5G technology to China. In a recent op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Pai emphasized the need for the U.S. to refocus efforts as competition intensifies in wireless and artificial intelligence (AI).

Six years ago, Pai stood with then-President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House to unveil America’s 5G growth strategy, marking a significant elevation of wireless technology to a presidential policy priority. However, technological advancements in AI have shifted focus, raising questions about the U.S.’s ability to lead both 5G and AI on the global stage.

According to Pai, the wireless industry has faced tumultuous times since 2015, with major players like AT&T and Verizon diverting strategies toward acquisitions that did not yield the expected results, eventually pivoting back to focus on 5G.

While 5G remains critical for growth within the industry, Pai warned that it is being overshadowed by rapid developments in AI. Billions are being poured into AI across multiple sectors, and the wireless industry must adapt accordingly. He noted that 5G and AI should not be seen in isolation but rather as technologies that can complement each other.

The industry is now exploring new growth opportunities in areas such as private wireless networks and fixed wireless access (FWA) as it seeks to appease investors looking for short-term gains. However, Pai stressed the importance of also maintaining a long-term focus on strong wireless growth.

China’s Huawei has demonstrated resilience amid U.S. sanctions, continuing to grow its footprint in the international market. At the recent Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Huawei underscored the necessity for wireless firms to integrate both AI and 5G technologies to remain competitive.

Pai stated, “We need to blend wireless and AI.” He asserted that U.S. companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Qualcomm must prioritize innovation in order to regain their competitive edge.

Although challenges persist, Pai remains optimistic that it is not too late for the U.S. to reclaim its spot as a leader in 5G. “America needs to walk and chew gum at the same time,” he concluded. “The future of wireless depends on our ability to innovate and integrate with AI.”