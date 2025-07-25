AJR Set to Release New EP and Perform in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ahead of their EP release titled ‘What No One’s Thinking,’ indie pop band AJR is ready to take the stage at the theater here on August 6. Brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, who make up AJR, kicked off their tour on July 18 and will perform until October 4.

Before their show, Jack and Ryan sat down for an interview, discussing their journey from street performers in New York City to releasing music on late-night television. “It was a great experience,” Jack recalled about their recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “We had never really played the song live before.”

AJR’s single ‘Betty’ has quickly become popular, but the brothers admit that crafting the song took time and effort. “Ryan and I had been writing this song for a very long time,” Jack explained. They struggled to find the right lyrics until a conversation about their personal experiences led to a breakthrough.

<p“From then on, like Jack said, literally a day, it just flowed out, and we had a demo done,” Ryan added. The band produces all of their music themselves, with Ryan taking on the role of producer since their first release. “He sort of taught himself at a really young age,” Jack told about Ryan’s commitment to mastering production.

Alongside their new single, AJR also released a self-produced music video for ‘Betty,’ filmed in their attic to maintain their DIY aesthetic. “We knew we wanted to do something with stop motion,” Ryan noted. “It feels very us and represents our creative journey.”

The anticipation for their new EP, set to release on August 29, is palpable. “We’re really proud of a lot of this,” Ryan said about the tracks, while Jack expressed eagerness to return to Philadelphia. “Philly has been one of the best crowds to us,” he shared. “We’re excited to come back.”

Fans can expect an energetic performance from AJR when they hit the stage on August 6, with doors opening at 6:20 p.m. Tickets are available online.