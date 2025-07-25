Entertainment
AJR Set to Release New EP and Perform in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Ahead of their EP release titled ‘What No One’s Thinking,’ indie pop band AJR is ready to take the stage at the theater here on August 6. Brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, who make up AJR, kicked off their tour on July 18 and will perform until October 4.
Before their show, Jack and Ryan sat down for an interview, discussing their journey from street performers in New York City to releasing music on late-night television. “It was a great experience,” Jack recalled about their recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “We had never really played the song live before.”
AJR’s single ‘Betty’ has quickly become popular, but the brothers admit that crafting the song took time and effort. “Ryan and I had been writing this song for a very long time,” Jack explained. They struggled to find the right lyrics until a conversation about their personal experiences led to a breakthrough.
<p“From then on, like Jack said, literally a day, it just flowed out, and we had a demo done,” Ryan added. The band produces all of their music themselves, with Ryan taking on the role of producer since their first release. “He sort of taught himself at a really young age,” Jack told about Ryan’s commitment to mastering production.
Alongside their new single, AJR also released a self-produced music video for ‘Betty,’ filmed in their attic to maintain their DIY aesthetic. “We knew we wanted to do something with stop motion,” Ryan noted. “It feels very us and represents our creative journey.”
The anticipation for their new EP, set to release on August 29, is palpable. “We’re really proud of a lot of this,” Ryan said about the tracks, while Jack expressed eagerness to return to Philadelphia. “Philly has been one of the best crowds to us,” he shared. “We’re excited to come back.”
Fans can expect an energetic performance from AJR when they hit the stage on August 6, with doors opening at 6:20 p.m. Tickets are available online.
Recent Posts
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale