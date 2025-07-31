Akon Accuses Be.I of Fraud in Public Feud

LOS ANGELES, CA — Grammy-nominated artist Akon has accused his former associate, Be.I, of fraud and misrepresentation in a video posted online on July 30, 2025. In the clip, Akon labels Be.I a “fraud,” “scammer,” and “imposter,” alleging he deceived people while falsely claiming affiliation with Akon’s brand.

“Look at this face. He goes by the name of Be.I. He’s a fraud, a scammer,” Akon stated in the video. He warned anyone who has given Be.I money to reclaim it, cautioning that Be.I “won’t deliver” and is likely to “run away with it.” Akon emphasized that Be.I lacks any official ties to his companies, including Konvict Muzik and Kon Live Distribution, and is not authorized to conduct business on his behalf.

Akon described Be.I as a “superfan,” who gained trust by pretending to be part of Akon’s inner circle. Akon called this behavior “evil.” In a rebuttal, Be.I posted video clips showcasing Akon’s previous birthday wishes, rejecting the label of “superfan.” He admitted to making “mistakes,” but challenged Akon’s accusations, suggesting their disagreement arose from personal issues involving a woman.

Additionally, Be.I alluded to Akon’s controversies, including the disappointing fate of the Akon City project in Senegal. This $6 billion initiative, aimed at creating a futuristic city powered by cryptocurrency, was confirmed canceled due to unpaid funds, as reported by Senegalese officials in May 2025.

“I did some dumb s###,” Be.I acknowledged regarding his actions, but he argued that others within Akon’s circle have committed worse acts without facing the same public backlash. Since the exchange, neither Akon nor Be.I has released further statements.