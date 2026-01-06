Sports
Alabama Basketball Defeats Yale 102-78 in Final Non-Conference Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 14/15 Alabama men’s basketball team secured a 102-78 victory over the Yale Bulldogs on Monday night, marking their final non-conference game of the season. The match took place at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama accomplished a season-high 22 three-pointers, with standout performances from multiple players. One player led the team with a career-high tying 26 points, shooting 9-for-15 from the field, including five three-pointers. Four other teammates also scored in double digits, with each contributing significantly to the team’s offensive success.
Yale’s Nick Townsend led his team with 18 points and seven rebounds, showcasing a strong effort throughout the game. Alabama’s coach, Nate Oats, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “Non-conference is over with. 10-3 with the schedule we had is not bad. We’d like to have gotten a few more of those wins, but I think we got better.” He acknowledged Yale’s quality as a mid-major team and noted the challenge they presented.
Despite the victory, Oats highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in defensive intensity. He said the team struggled at the start of the second half but managed to recover. He praised Yale’s ability to score in transition and noted, “They got out in transition, scored some transition buckets, drained some threes themselves.”
As Alabama prepares for the upcoming conference play, Oats noted the importance of maintaining focus and improving defensive efforts. “All in all, it was a really good win going into conference play. Now we turn our attention to Kentucky who is super talented and is a big game for us to start conference play on Saturday,” he said.
