Alabama’s Bernard Discusses Rose Bowl Matchup Against Indiana

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard appeared on SEC This Morning to share his excitement about competing in the Rose Bowl against Indiana.

Recently, Bernard received a surprising gift from Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson: signed gloves from NFL legend Randy Moss, a nod to Bernard’s impressive catch during the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma. “Ty was like, ‘We’ve got a present for Unc here,’” Bernard recalled.

The gloves, adorned with the phrase “You Got Mossed!”, were a reminder of the catch that impressed many fans and analysts alike. “I couldn’t let Ty down,” Bernard said. “He trusted me to throw that one-on-one ball.”

Bernard’s pivotal catch helped Alabama secure a comeback victory over No. 8 Oklahoma, placing them in the Rose Bowl set for New Year’s Day at 3 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide enters the game ranked No. 9, while Indiana holds the top spot.

Despite being labeled underdogs by many, Bernard conveyed the team’s determination. “Nobody wants to see Bama win. We wear that on our shoulders and just work harder,” he said.

The victory over Oklahoma boosted Alabama’s confidence after a rocky finish to the season, including a significant loss in the SEC Championship Game. Coach Kalen DeBoer emphasized the need to maximize the team’s potential moving forward. “We really played team football. That’s where it starts,” he said.

Bernard’s standout catch was highlighted on social media and showcased in broadcasts, reinforcing his status as a key player for the Tide. “It was a dope moment,” Bernard said of receiving the gloves. “It’s something you dream for.”

As the Tide prepares to face Indiana, the stakes have never been higher. “I’ve made a few cool catches in my career, but that definitely is at the top,” Bernard stated about the game-changing reception.