Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Defends Team After SEC Championship Loss

ATLANTA, Ga. — Following a tough loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer expressed confidence in his team’s overall performance this season. Despite the defeat, DeBoer argued that the No. 9 Crimson Tide should still earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“If this game applies to and takes away from our résumé, I don’t think that’s right,” DeBoer said. “We’ve done what we’ve done all year, and playing in this game against one of the top teams in the country shouldn’t hurt us.”

The Crimson Tide started the season with a loss to Florida State but rallied to win eight straight games, including victories over notable teams like Georgia and Tennessee. However, on Saturday night, they were unable to keep pace with No. 3 Georgia, who dominated the game.

In Saturday’s matchup, Alabama struggled to establish a run game, finishing with a perplexing minus-3 rushing yards, the second time in school history the team has recorded negative rushing yards. DeBoer highlighted the absence of injured players as a key factor in the loss, specifically mentioning running back Jam Miller‘s impact.

“Two of our three losses are when Jam doesn’t play,” he said.

Georgia took an early lead when they blocked Alabama’s punt and scored shortly thereafter. By halftime, Alabama was trailing 21-0. DeBoer decided to go for it on a fourth down in the later stages of the game, which ultimately did not succeed and allowed Georgia to extend their lead.

“If we’re really worried about the score, then you probably punt it on your own 11,” DeBoer said. “We’re here to win an SEC championship, and I was going for it for that reason.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey noted that a loss to Georgia should not negatively impact Alabama’s chances with the CFP selection committee. “That may be the best team in the country right now,” Sankey said. “Alabama has played a tough schedule and deserves recognition for its performance this season.”

As the game closed, Alabama quarterback Jalen Simpson reflected on the challenge Georgia presented and the team’s journey through the season. “The SEC is the best conference in the country,” he noted. “We went through a gauntlet of the schedule, and this is a really good team.”