Tuscaloosa, Alabama – The Alabama Crimson Tide returned to form on Saturday, defeating Louisiana-Monroe 73-0. This marked the largest margin of victory for Alabama since a 89-0 win over Delta State in 1951 and their highest point total since scoring 77 points against Virginia Tech in 1973.

Alabama’s victory came after a disappointing 31-17 loss to Florida State the previous week. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer noted that his team channeled their frustration into a strong performance. “I thought the guys just did a good job moving with some purpose,” DeBoer said. “Just focused on being their best and bringing it.”

Quarterback Ty Simpson led the Tide, completing all 17 of his passes. He threw three touchdowns, contributing to a relentless first half, where Alabama scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, leading 42-0 at halftime.

Backup quarterback Austin Mack also found success, throwing for two touchdowns and completing 8 of 10 passes for 80 yards after entering in the second quarter. “Austin is one of the last ones to leave the building,” said senior wide receiver Germie Bernard about Mack’s preparation.

The Alabama offense dominated with a total of 583 yards, including 371 passing yards. The team was particularly effective on third downs, converting 9 of 12 attempts.

Defensively, Alabama suffocated the Warhawks, limiting them to just 43 total yards in the first half. DeBoer praised the defense’s pursuit, saying, “They did a better job of every guy pursuing to the ball. The week of practice was a good week, and it showed.”

Alabama will look to build on this momentum next week as they face Wisconsin at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 13.