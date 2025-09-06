Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide Set to Host Louisiana-Monroe in Home Opener
Tuscaloosa, Alabama – The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 6:45 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This matchup marks Alabama’s chance to rebound after a tough start to the season.
Last week, Alabama fell to Florida State in a 31-17 loss, giving up 236 rushing yards while only scoring on three drives. Quarterback Ty Simpson, starting in his first game, struggled with turnovers, including two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide aim to improve their offensive consistency and defensive physicality as they look towards their aspirations for the season.
Louisiana-Monroe enters the game with a record of 1-0 after defeating the St. Francis Red Flash 29-0. The Warhawks dominated the field, rushing for 311 yards and limiting St. Francis to just 131 yards of offense.
In their last two meetings, Alabama has beaten ULM with a combined score of 97-7. However, fans may remember the Warhawks’ 21-14 victory in Tuscaloosa back in 2007. This historical context adds an element of suspense as Alabama looks to assert their dominance once again.
Alabama will be without running back Jam Miller and defensive tackle Tim Keenan, presenting a unique opportunity for the team to build momentum against a lower-tier conference opponent. The upcoming game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with Chris Stewart providing play-by-play and Tyler Watts offering color commentary.
As Alabama gears up for the home opener, the anticipation among fans and players is palpable. Will the Crimson Tide bounce back and claim a strong victory over Louisiana-Monroe? All eyes will be on Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.
