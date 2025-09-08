News
Alabama to Experience Warmer-Than-Average Winter, Snow Chances Limited
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama is predicted to have a warmer-than-average winter according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which released its 2025-2026 forecast on Thursday.
Residents will likely experience drier conditions this winter, with precipitation expected to be below normal throughout much of the Deep South, which includes Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas.
The best chances for snow in Alabama are primarily focused on the northern parts of the state, with light snow expected in mid-November, late January, and early February. However, the overall probability of snowfall remains low.
While temperatures in the Deep South are expected to hover above normal, the Almanac does anticipate some colder spells throughout the season, particularly in mid-December, early January, and early February.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been providing long-range forecasts for over 200 years, utilizing a combination of celestial events and meteorological factors to make its predictions. A spokesperson for the Almanac, noted, “These forecasts help you plan ahead.”
Despite its lack of scientific rigor, many people still look to the Almanac for insights on weather trends. For further details, you can visit their website.
Jennifer Lindahl, a Breaking and Trending Reporter for the Deep South Connect Team at Gannett/USA Today, contributed to this report.
