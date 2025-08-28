Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — The Alabama Crimson Tide is gearing up for a crucial season opener against Florida State this Saturday, but the team is facing significant challenges. Star defensive tackle Keenan, a key player and team captain, suffered an injury in practice, leaving Alabama’s defensive line in a precarious position.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman is expected to step in at nose tackle alongside James Smith. Beaman, who was a top 100 prospect from Birmingham in the 2024 class, has gained considerable weight, now listed at 314 lbs, to enhance his impact on the field.

“New guys will have to step up,” DeBoer said. “That’s what they get ready for.” The unexpected opportunity for Beaman and others comes against a Florida State offensive line that has been rebuilt through the transfer portal.

The Seminoles struggled last season, having one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Florida State’s coach Mike Norvell has sought to remedy this through key acquisitions, which may impact their performance against Alabama’s defense.

The game will depend heavily on the line of scrimmage, especially as a rain forecast could lead to sloppy conditions on the field. Alabama’s ability to create pressure on Florida State’s quarterback Castellanos will be vital for success.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson expressed the need for a strong performance from Alabama as they face off against former teammate Roydell Williams, who transferred to Florida State. Lawson praised Williams, saying, “He was a great back for us a couple of years ago. I’m very excited to compete against him.”

As for Alabama’s offense, Ty Simpson will make his first start at quarterback. His father, Jason Simpson, commented on Ty’s development, emphasizing a more cautious approach compared to his predecessor. “It’s calculated risk,” he stated, highlighting the importance of moving the ball effectively without unnecessary turnovers.

In the backdrop, DeBoer reminded the team about the legacy they represent. “We got to remember that we’re Alabama. People want our heads on a platter,” captain Keenan stated in a rallying message to the team. With Saturday’s kickoff approaching, the Tide is set to meet the challenges head-on.