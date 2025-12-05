Alabama Faces Challenges in SEC Championship Without Key Players

ATLANTA, Georgia — Alabama is preparing for the SEC Championship game against Georgia on Saturday, with concerns surrounding its running back, Jalen Miller, who is dealing with an apparent lower leg injury. Sources told ESPN that Miller, who has recorded 493 rushing yards on 123 carries this season, was seen using crutches after last week’s game against Auburn.

Despite the injury, there is optimism that Miller will return for the College Football Playoff, although he is not expected to play against the Bulldogs. Backup running back, Jarael Smith, is also out for the game, which puts added pressure on Alabama’s third-string back, Rashaad Evans, who has recorded 217 rushing yards this season.

This SEC title represents a significant test for Alabama’s first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, who aims to secure a repeat championship after the Crimson Tide secured their seventh SEC title under former coach Nick Saban in 2023. Since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs have struggled against Alabama, holding a record of 1-7 against the Tide.

Kickoff for the championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC. As the tension builds, all eyes will be on whether Alabama can overcome its injuries and secure a victory against its long-time rival.