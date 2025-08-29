Alabama Faces Florida State in 2025 Season Opener August 30

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Florida State Seminoles in their 2025 season opener on Saturday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. This clash features two iconic college football programs looking to recover from disappointing seasons.

Last year, Alabama finished with a 9-4 record and missed the College Football Playoff under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who took over for Nick Saban. Despite the setbacks in 2024, the Crimson Tide are eager to prove themselves this season with significant talent returning, including new starting quarterback Ty Simpson.

Florida State, on the other hand, aims to rebound after a disastrous 2-10 record in 2024, which followed a successful playoff run in 2023. Coach Mike Norvell has made substantial changes, firing assistant coaches and adding players through the transfer portal, in hopes of stabilizing the program.

The upcoming match is notable as it’s only the sixth meeting between the two schools, with Alabama leading the all-time series 3-1-1. The last encounter saw Alabama defeat Florida State 24-7 in 2017.

Despite offseason changes, Florida State enters the game at a disadvantage against a strong Alabama team. The Tide excel in several key areas, including their offensive and defensive lines. Alabama’s offense averaged 33.8 points per game last season, while their defense allowed only 17.4.

This matchup holds great significance for both teams as they look to start the season on a high note. For Florida State, it’s a chance to gauge their progress and validate the changes made during the offseason. Alabama, motivated by last year’s disappointments, aims to establish dominance early in the season.

The game promises to be a thrilling contest, with NBC set to broadcast the event live, keeping fans eagerly awaiting kickoff.