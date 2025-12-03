Alabama Faces Uncertain Playoff Future Ahead of SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Georgia — Alabama‘s standing in the College Football Playoff race is in jeopardy as they prepare for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Saturday. Ranked 10th, a loss could exclude them from playoff contention, especially with at-large berths being fiercely contested by teams like Miami and BYU.

Coach Kalen DeBoer expressed confidence in his team’s performance, stating, “We’re in the championship game with a 7-1 record. Won four conference games on the road in the toughest conference. For us to be in this spot and to do what we do, won 10 of our last 11 games — you can get into a lot more details on it. I just think when you’re really trying to have a playoff, you need your best teams in there. There’s no doubt in my mind that we are one of the best teams.”

As the selection committee prepares for its latest top 25 rankings, top-ranked teams like Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech, and Oregon are safely positioned for a playoff spot. However, contention remains fierce for the ninth and tenth spots, with Alabama, BYU, and Miami vying for at-large positions.

The championship weekend will determine final rankings, with Alabama’s potential win granting them a top-four seed and a first-round bye. A loss, however, could leave them at the mercy of the committee as they debate the merits of other contenders.

With the conclusion of conference championships looming, DeBoer’s leadership could be crucial in directing Alabama’s fate. The stakes are high, and the outcomes of these critical games could reshape the playoff landscape dramatically.