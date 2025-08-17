Alabama Family Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Incident

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Four family members were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Daphne home on August 14, 2025. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide involving the family, which included two children.

Baldwin County Sheriff Anthony Lowery stated that officers responded to a welfare concern call about the family and arrived at the residence around 3:30 a.m. local time. After receiving no response at the door and peering through windows, deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies.

The victims were identified as 41-year-old Larrica Gaines Smith, her 15-year-old son Khristian Smith, and her 11-year-old daughter Kinsley Smith. The alleged shooter, according to Sheriff Lowery, was Kenneth O’Neil Smith Jr., 44.

“It appears there was some type of domestic issue that escalated into this,” Lowery said during a press briefing. “We do believe this is going to be a multiple murder and suicide scene. It’s as tragic as it comes.”

The sheriff confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting was a handgun, which was recovered at the scene. Neighbors expressed deep sorrow, describing the Smiths as a loving family. One neighbor, Shannon Brannon, said, “They celebrated their wedding anniversary two weeks ago and were happy about it, so I just don’t understand.”

The local school district has been informed, and counselors will be available at Daphne High School and Daphne East Elementary for students and staff affected by the incident. Lowery stated, “The community is really hurting. This is a quiet neighborhood; they are proud of where they live.”

The BCSO has asked the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation. The sheriff added that the investigation will be dependent on forensic evidence, as they will not be able to question the suspected shooter.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the BCSO expressed condolences, saying, “Our hearts are with the family and friends affected by yesterday’s tragic incident in Daphne.” Mental health resources have been offered to anyone affected by this tragedy.