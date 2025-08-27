Alabama vs Florida State Highlights Week 1 College Football Slate

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The 2025 college football season kicks off this weekend, featuring an exciting matchup between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game, set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC, marks Alabama’s first true road season opener since 2020.

Fans are eager to see how the Crimson Tide, coming off a 9-4 campaign last year under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, will perform. Expectations are high as Alabama aims for a return to the College Football Playoff after a disappointing finish last season. In contrast, Florida State is looking to bounce back from a tough 2-10 record in 2024 following an undefeated season prior.

New Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos is already making headlines, adding a layer of intrigue to the game with his lively smack talk directed at Alabama. Betting odds favor the Crimson Tide, who are 13.5-point favorites, with a moneyline of -525 against Florida State’s +400.

According to simulations from one sports analysis site, Alabama holds an 83% chance of winning, while Florida State’s odds sit at 17%. Despite these numbers, enthusiasts believe the contest will be more competitive than anticipated.

Multiple analysts highlight Castellanos’ motivation and urge Florida State to deliver its best effort against Alabama. A close contest is projected, giving both teams significant stakes as they begin their seasons. This matchup will also see both teams battling for early-season momentum as they pursue their goals for 2025.