Sports
Alabama Football Faces Tough Start Without Key Players
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will face a significant challenge in its season opener against Florida State on Saturday, as the team will be without key players due to injuries.
Team captain and starting defensive tackle Tim Keenan III suffered a high ankle sprain during practice on Tuesday, according to sources. He underwent a tightrope surgical procedure on Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple games. Alabama hopes to have him back later this season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer indicated during a teleconference that Keenan will likely not be available for Saturday’s game.
Keenan, a fifth-year senior and two-year starter, is known for his leadership and performance on the field, finishing last season with 7.5 tackles for loss, the second most on the team. With his absence, Alabama will rely on redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman and true freshman London Simmons to fill the gap.
The situation is compounded by the status of offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, who remains in concussion protocol and is also questionable for the game. Roberts is a seasoned player who has started 21 games over the past two seasons. If Roberts cannot play, Alabama will likely turn to senior VanDeMark, who has seen significant playing time and has been described as a valuable asset by DeBoer.
In addition, starting running back Jam Miller is out after dislocating his collarbone during a scrimmage. Miller is expected to return for the Georgia game later in September, but his absence will be felt in the opener.
These injuries come as Alabama prepares for what is anticipated to be a demanding season, beginning with a tough match against Florida State, followed by games against Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin before entering SEC play.
