Sports
Alabama State Football Opens 2025 Season Against UAB
Birmingham, Alabama – Alabama State University starts its 2025 football season on the road Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., taking on FBS opponent UAB at Protective Stadium.
With redshirt junior poised to lead the Hornets, expectations are high for the team to match the performance of its strong defense. This season marks a significant challenge for Alabama State, as the team has never defeated an FBS opponent in its history.
The Hornets’ goal this year is clear: they aim to reach the SWAC title game in 2025. The matchup against UAB is crucial, and the team feels prepared coming into the game.
Fans can stream the game online or listen to the radio broadcast on WJOX 94.5. David Crane and Bryant Turner will provide the play-by-play from the booth, while Landrum Roberts will be reporting from the sidelines.
The anticipation for this game highlights the Hornets’ determination and hope for a successful season opener.
