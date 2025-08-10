Alabama Football Prepares for Opener Against Florida State

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — The Alabama Crimson Tide held its latest preseason practice on Saturday, marking a key moment in their preparation for the upcoming football season. The team participated in a two-hour scrimmage, running a total of 110 plays, simulating game-like conditions.

As the Crimson Tide enters its second week of training, the excitement builds for the season opener against Florida State on August 30. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer emphasized the importance of the practice, especially with concerns around the quarterback position. The ongoing competition to replace Jalen Milroe has garnered significant attention among fans and analysts alike.

Ty Simpson is currently leading the race, with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also vying for the starting role. After the practice, DeBoer addressed the quarterbacks, sharing insights on their performance. “We’re seeing good progress, and Ty has emerged as a frontrunner in the competition,” DeBoer stated.

Despite not allowing spectators into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the scrimmage, DeBoer noted that the defensive players were aggressive in their approach. While quarterbacks are off-limits during such practices, coaches can still deem plays as sacks based on the defensive pressure observed.

In addition to the quarterback race, one running back has stood out during the camp. Jam Miller has been recognized by DeBoer as the top performer among the running backs, solidifying his role as a crucial player for the team.

As the preseason camp continues, DeBoer has indicated that a decision regarding the starting quarterback could be reached within the next week. “We’re getting closer to finalizing our lineup,” he said. Fans are eagerly awaiting this crucial announcement as the season draws near.