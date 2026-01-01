Sports
Alabama Freshman QB Keelon Russell Committed for Rose Bowl and Future
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, a highly sought prospect from the 2025 recruiting class, confirmed on Tuesday that he is committed to the Crimson Tide and not considering the transfer portal. Russell, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 194 pounds, has seen limited action this season under the guidance of starting quarterback Ty Simpson.
In two games this season, Russell completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns. As he prepares for Alabama’s upcoming Rose Bowl match against No. 1 Indiana on January 1, Russell emphasized his focus on the game. ‘Man, no, I’m 100% here,’ he said. ‘I’m worried about the Rose Bowl. I want to do my thing and help out Ty.’
Competing with Simpson and Austin Mack throughout spring and summer camps, Russell expressed gratitude for the experience. ‘It was a fun experience, just going out there and playing football for the most part,’ he stated. ‘Competing with those two made me better and helped me understand what I need to do as a freshman to become a starter.’
Looking ahead, Russell is eager to compete for the starting position if Simpson enters the NFL Draft. ‘Whether it’s Austin or me, I feel like we’re going to have the best opportunity for our offense. We’re both competitors who love the game,’ he said.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb praised Russell’s potential, stating, ‘He’s an NFL quarterback. His ability to run the offense grows every time we practice.’ Alabama will face Indiana in the Rose Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
