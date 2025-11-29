Alabama Groups Distribute Holiday Meals to Latino Families for Third Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 26, 2025 — For the third consecutive year, Abogados Centro Legal, Mi Pueblo Supermarket, La Jefa Radio Station, and Belt, Bruner & Barnett Personal Injury Lawyers are collaborating to provide Boston Butts to Latino families across Alabama this December.

This annual initiative, which started in 2022, aims to support the immigrant community by ensuring more families can celebrate Christmas with a hearty meal. Over the past two years, thousands of families have benefited from this partnership, enjoying high-quality holiday meals and a stronger sense of community.

“Our mission goes beyond providing legal or business services,” said E. Nathan Harris, CEO of Abogados Centro Legal. “We are part of this community, and this event is one of our favorite ways to bring people together during the holidays.”

Dulce Victoria Rivera, CEO of Mi Pueblo Supermarket, echoed this sentiment. “Seeing families line up with smiles and gratitude reminds us why we do this every year. Giving back is at the heart of who we are,” she said.

Details of the event, including specific dates, times, and participating Mi Pueblo Supermarket locations, will be announced soon on the organizations’ websites and social media channels. Residents are encouraged to follow Abogados Centro Legal and Mi Pueblo Supermarket for updates.

Abogados Centro Legal is a Latino-owned law firm based in Birmingham, specializing in personal injury and immigration law. Mi Pueblo Supermarket is a Hispanic-owned grocery chain, providing fresh products and supporting community initiatives. Radio La Jefa has been serving Alabama since 2001, offering music and news while promoting local events. Belt, Bruner & Barnett is a top-rated law firm that aids accident victims across the state.

Together, these organizations are committed to uplifting Latino families across Alabama as they continue the spirit of generosity and collaboration this holiday season.