Alabama’s Jam Miller Out for Season Opener with Injury

Tuscaloosa, AL – Alabama Crimson Tide’s senior running back Jam Miller will miss at least the season opener against Florida State due to an upper-body injury sustained during Saturday’s scrimmage. Multiple sources informed Bama247 that the injury could sideline him for an extended period.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed the injury in a statement on Sunday. “Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday’s scrimmage and went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined,” DeBoer said.

Miller led the Crimson Tide running backs last season, rushing for 668 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He also contributed with 155 receiving yards. With Miller unavailable, Alabama will likely rely on Richard Young, Daniel Hill, and Dre Washington for the upcoming game.

Young, a redshirt sophomore, rushed 146 yards with two touchdowns last season. Hill, a true freshman, had 61 yards and one touchdown on limited carries. Washington transferred to Alabama after rushing for 478 yards at the University of Louisiana last season. True freshman AK Dear and redshirt freshman Kevin Riley are also options.

DeBoer mentioned that at the time of the post-scrimmage interview, Miller’s injury was not believed to be serious. However, further tests showed a dislocated collarbone that will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

The season opener is set for Saturday, August 30, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game will start at 3:30 PM EST and be broadcast on ABC.

Alabama’s strategy may shift without Miller, as he was expected to take the lead in the running game while allowing quarterback Ty Simpson opportunities to throw. In Miller’s absence, the team will need to adapt quickly to ensure a strong performance against Florida State.