Alabama’s Jam Miller Shows Resolve Ahead of Rose Bowl

Tuscaloosa, AL — Jam Miller, Alabama‘s running back, returned to play against Oklahoma after missing the SEC Championship due to injury. Although Miller did not start, he contributed 11 yards on seven carries in the game, where Alabama defeated Oklahoma to advance to the Rose Bowl.

“I’m good now,” Miller said on Saturday. “I’m 100 percent healthy. Just to be able to be in the game with the team, it’s always a great feeling, just being with the brothers.” His return is a significant boost for Alabama as they prepare to face No. 1 Indiana.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb shared his assessment of Miller’s performance. “Jam did a good job. We tried to keep his reps down a little bit. He and Daniel obviously shared the load back there tonight, and I thought he did a good job when he was in,” Grubb said. “He’s still nursing back to health a little bit, but he’s a soldier, man. He was out there battling.”

Miller’s season highlights include rushing for over 80 yards in three games, with his best performance being 136 yards against Vanderbilt. The upcoming matchup against Indiana will test his readiness as the team seeks a strong run game.

The Rose Bowl is set for Thursday, Jan. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT. Miller expressed confidence in Alabama’s preparation, saying, “It all starts in practice. It’s building the relationship with the O-line and just working with each other to get that running game going.”