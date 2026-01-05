Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal After Injury

**Tuscaloosa, Alabama** – Qua Russaw, a starting linebacker for the University of Alabama, has entered the transfer portal following a challenging season, sources confirmed on January 5, 2026.

Russaw, who hails from Montgomery, Alabama, played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, starting nine of 22 games. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 243 pounds, the former five-star recruit tallied 49 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions during his time in Tuscaloosa.

This past season proved difficult for Russaw, who started the first three games before suffering a foot injury during a September matchup against Georgia. He returned only in the late November game against Eastern Illinois and played primarily off the bench, totaling just 104 defensive snaps over the final five games.

In 2024, Russaw had established himself as a key player, appearing in all 13 games with six starts, accumulating 36 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Coach Kane Wommack praised his athleticism, noting before the season, “In a room full of freaky people, Qua is the freakiest.”

With Russaw’s departure, Alabama’s linebacker corps faces significant changes. He becomes the second Wolf linebacker to enter the portal this offseason, following Noah Carter. Remaining at the position are Yhonzae Pierre, who filled in for Russaw and ended the season with eight sacks, and other teammates like Justin Hill and Jah-Marien Latham.

The transfer portal, which opened on January 2, 2026, will remain open until January 16. Russaw will have two years of eligibility remaining once he finds a new program.