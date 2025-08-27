Politics
Alabama Municipal Elections Set for Tuesday; Mayoral Races Heat Up
MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Tuesday marks Election Day in over 140 municipalities across Alabama. Hundreds of candidates are competing for key positions, including mayor and councilmember, with particularly notable races taking place in central and south Alabama.
In the WSFA 12 News viewing area, residents will cast their votes in at least 23 mayoral elections. Cities such as Alexander City, Andalusia, Greenville, Opelika, Prattville, and Pike Road are among those participating. However, major cities like Montgomery and Auburn will not hold any elections this cycle.
WSFA 12 News will provide comprehensive coverage of the elections during the evening newscasts, on its app, and through updates displayed at the bottom of the TV screen as results start to come in Tuesday night. They have also profiled several mayoral races in various cities, which viewers can check for more information.
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen emphasized the significance of these municipal elections. He noted that in 2021, state lawmakers passed legislation to allow these elections to occur separately from presidential and gubernatorial elections, aiming to decrease poll worker and voter fatigue.
Though it remains unclear what the voter turnout will be, Allen anticipates variability across different cities. “Every city is a little different,” Allen said. “Sometimes you don’t have contested races, and sometimes you have hotly contested races. In places with more candidates and contested elections, you’re likely to see greater excitement and heavier turnout.”
Polls across Alabama will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
