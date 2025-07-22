Alabama’s Non-Conference Football Scheduling Draws Criticism

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama football, a powerhouse in college sports, faces scrutiny over its non-conference scheduling philosophy. Despite scheduling high-profile opponents like Florida State and Wisconsin this season, critics question why the university does not engage more with in-state teams.

Many believe Alabama should follow the example set by schools like Florida and South Carolina, which prioritize local rivalries. Florida has scheduled three games against in-state teams this season, while South Carolina will face South Carolina State, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson.

Brian Kelly, LSU‘s head coach, highlighted the benefit of such scheduling at SEC Media Days when he noted, “If we’re going to have to pay somebody to come in and play us, why not pay your in-state schools and take care of them?”

Alabama fans have long wondered why their athletics department has not embraced this approach. Athletics Director Greg Byrne has remained firm in maintaining the current scheduling model since joining Alabama in 2017, stating, “I think we have a very good (scheduling) model that’s worked well for us.”

Under Nick Saban’s leadership for 17 years, the Crimson Tide has largely avoided playing local teams. Saban once referred to this issue as “a philosophy that’s above my paygrade.”

Historical records indicate that Alabama last played a non-conference game against an in-state school not named Auburn in 1944. The Crimson Tide defeated Samford, then known as Howard College, 63-7. In contrast, Auburn has played local opponents, such as Samford and Alabama A&M, ten times in the past 14 years, maintaining a perfect 10-0 record.

Critics argue that Alabama’s refusal to schedule in-state teams shows a lack of support for local programs. For instance, last season, Alabama paid Western Kentucky $1.9 million for a dominating victory while neglecting in-state schools like Jacksonville State. This decision has left many fans wondering about Alabama’s commitment to fostering local college football.

This season, while local teams like Jacksonville State and UAB are facing substantial competition out of state, Alabama is set to play Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois. Observers are left to ponder why Alabama continues to favor out-of-state opponents while overlooking opportunities to uplift in-state programs.