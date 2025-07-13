Sports
Alabama Player Grant Taylor Enjoys MLB Success Post-Draft
Chicago, IL – Grant Taylor, a pitcher from Florence, Alabama, has made an impressive leap to Major League Baseball after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander, who was selected at No. 51 overall in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, made his debut on June 10, 2025, showcasing his talent through 14 appearances.
Since joining the White Sox, Taylor has recorded three saves in 14.1 innings, allowing 13 hits and striking out 17 batters. His notable performance adds to the 35 players with Alabama ties who have reached the Major Leagues since the draft’s inception.
“Making it to the big leagues is a dream come true,” Taylor said. “It’s been a tough journey, especially missing a year due to Tommy John surgery, but I’m grateful for the chance.”
Taylor’s achievement continues a legacy of Alabama baseball talent, with already 12 players having participated in the MLB All-Star Game, including Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Both Taylor and Mize are products of Alabama high schools, raising hopes for the future prospects of Alabama baseball.
As the 2024 First-Year Player Draft approaches on Sunday, anticipation builds around who might be the next player from an Alabama high school or college to make history. Names like Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish and Hewitt-Trussville shortstop Steele Hall are favorites to be among the early picks.
The MLB draft will begin at 5 p.m. CDT at Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Georgia, with ESPN covering the first round and MLB Network broadcasting the entire first night of selections. This year marks the continuation of the tradition of Alabama talents making their mark on the professional baseball scene.
Recent Posts
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial
- Rivian Faces New Challenges Amid Subsidy Changes
- Menendez Brothers Secure Legal Win Ahead of Parole Hearing
- Storm Risks Rise in the Triad with Potential for Heavy Rain
- Active ETFs Surge in 2025 with New Strategies and Record Inflows
- Floodgate Operations Begin on Highland Lakes Amid Storm Warnings
- Powell Defends Fed Renovation Amid Trump Administration Criticism
- Trump Faces Revolt from MAGA Supporters Over Epstein Findings
- Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen
- Protests in Kenya Turn Deadly, At Least 31 Killed in Clashes
- Gold Prices Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
- Plug Power Secures New Contract, Shares Spike Despite Struggles
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge to Over $760 Million Amid Market Recovery
- Bastille Day Brings Mountain Showdown at Tour de France Stage 10
- ICE Issues New Memo Allowing Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
- Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel
- New York Times Strands Game Offers Daily Word Challenges
- New Zealand’s Finn Allen Injured Before T20 Tri-Series in Zimbabwe