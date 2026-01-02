Alabama Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Jaylen Mbakwe, the sophomore wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former five-star prospect completed his second season with Alabama, where he transitioned from defensive back to wide receiver this year.

Mbakwe, who hails from Clay, Alabama, recorded only three catches for 55 yards during his time as a receiver. Before his switch, he had a more prominent role playing cornerback, where he made 15 tackles and recorded one interception in the 2024 season.

Despite his limited playing time at receiver, Mbakwe has shown determination and a love for competition. “It was really just me as a player and who I am,” he said. “Love the competition. Just love football all around.”

Mbakwe joined Alabama in 2024 amidst high expectations, being recruited by head coach Nick Saban. Throughout his high school career, he demonstrated versatility, playing in various positions, including quarterback.

His shift to wide receiver has required patience and adaptability. “Patience has been a big key for me,” he explained. “Just like I said, being level-headed, staying grounded. Just being who I am, being where my feet are.”

With Alabama set to face No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl quarterfinal, Mbakwe has voiced respect for their defense. “They’re very great defensively,” he said. “We just got to play within our game, make no mistakes.”

Mbakwe’s transfer marks a significant loss for Alabama’s receiving corps, especially with senior receiver Germie Bernard moving on due to eligibility expiration. Mbakwe has two seasons of eligibility remaining after participating in 21 games over the past two years.

The NCAA Transfer Portal remains open through January 16, and Mbakwe’s decision adds to the ongoing reshuffle within Alabama’s football program.