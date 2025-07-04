Alabama Secures Commitment from Four-Star Recruit Nolan Wilson

Tuscaloosa, AL — Alabama football has added one of Mississippi’s top recruits to its roster. Nolan Wilson, a defensive lineman from Picayune Memorial, committed to the Crimson Tide on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ranking as the No. 6 defensive lineman nationwide and No. 58 overall in the 2026 class.

According to Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Wilson is described as a ‘long and nimble defensive end’ with significant potential. Petagna noted Wilson’s first-step quickness and athleticism, stating that he can adapt his position on the line depending on the situation during games.

Wilson had multiple options but ultimately chose Alabama over rivals such as Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Miami. He became the 18th player to join Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class, which is climbing into the nation’s top 10 rankings.

Despite a slow start in recruiting earlier this offseason, Alabama has gained momentum since mid-June. Wilson is the eighth top-100 commitment for Alabama in this class. In just eight days, the Tide added five blue-chip recruits, including 5-star running back Ezavier Crowell and 4-star tight end Mack Sutter.

Alabama’s reputation for early evaluations has proven effective, as Wilson was not widely known until an offer came through nine months ago. Alabama’s coaching staff has successfully recruited other top talents in past classes, and Wilson represents a continued trend of locking in top players early.

Moving forward, Wilson’s commitment is part of a larger pattern of success for Alabama, with expectations high for additional signings in the coming days.