Sports
Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL – In his debut as starting quarterback for Alabama, Ty Simpson faced tough challenges against Florida State. On Saturday, he completed 23 of 43 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but the Crimson Tide lost the game.
Simpson’s performance raised concerns about his decision-making on the field. Despite making some successful plays, he showed signs of discomfort under pressure, a recurring issue from his previous game time two years ago.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb acknowledged Simpson’s struggles, stating, “He’s gotta just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes. Just let it fly.” He emphasized the need for Simpson to improve his ability to throw accurately under pressure.
When protected, Simpson was effective, completing 20 of 29 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. However, when faced with pressure, his statistics plummeted to three completions out of 14 attempts for just 68 yards. Grubb noted, “There might have been a time or two where they got in his face a little quick. That’s gonna happen. But just let it fly.”
Simpson did not shoulder the blame alone, as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line and running game also struggled. After a strong opening drive, Alabama’s running game faltered, contributing to the team’s challenges. Despite the team’s overall performance, Simpson recognized his role, stating he knew he needed to be better.
Coaches expressed confidence in Simpson, suggesting he will start next week against Louisiana Monroe. That game might provide opportunities for other quarterbacks like Austin Mack and Keelon Russell to see the field as well.
Alabama must evaluate its quarterback options as the season progresses. Simpson was voted a team captain, complicating any potential changes at the position. Yet, to meet their preseason expectations, the coaching staff might have to consider a switch if his play does not improve.
As Simpson prepares for the next game, issues surrounding Alabama’s penalties also persist, with the team averaging 7.3 penalties per game on the road. Grubb emphasized the importance of discipline, stating, “There’s just got to be better judgment when you get into those spots.”
The season is still young, and Alabama’s quest for success starts with addressing these challenges head-on.
