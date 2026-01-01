Alabama Takes on Indiana in Rose Bowl Showdown

PASADENA, Calif. — The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for both teams.

Alabama, ranked No. 9, has been dubbed the underdog against the undefeated No. 1 Indiana. This matchup comes after a challenging season for the Tide, who made the College Football Playoff despite three losses, including a defeat to Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Head coach Curt Cignetti has transformed Indiana into a formidable team, culminating in a victory over defending champions Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. “Coach Cignetti and Indiana certainly deserve where they’re ranked,” remarked Alabama quick Ty Simpson.

Alabama quarterback Simpson expressed the team’s determination, saying, “It’s crazy to think that in 2025 Alabama is thought about this way. We kind of embrace it as a team.” He emphasized their resilience, stating, “We’re never going to give up no matter what the score is.”

As both teams prepare for the game, discipline will be crucial. Indiana, known for making few mistakes this season, poses a significant challenge. Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson noted that the team has been motivated by skepticism throughout the year.

“We felt like everyone is against Alabama,” Lawson said, reflecting on the team’s attitude. “That’s the chip that we use to play with on our shoulders.”

The Crimson Tide players recognize the stakes of this game, referring to it as their biggest test yet this season. They aim to harness their past challenges to fuel their performance against Indiana.

Kickoff is set for 3:10 p.m. CT, and anticipation builds for this historic Rose Bowl matchup.