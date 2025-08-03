Alan Dershowitz Faces Farmer’s Market Refusal Over Political Views

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts — Alan Dershowitz, the former attorney for President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, is at the center of a controversy involving a farmers’ market. On Wednesday, Dershowitz claimed that a vendor at the West Tisbury Farmers Market, known as ‘Good Pierogis,’ refused to sell him pierogi because of his political beliefs.

Dershowitz took to social media to express his frustration. He stated, “Bigoted vendor @ Martha’s Vineyard Farmer’s Market refused to sell to me for political reasons. I’m suing.” This incident unfolded while he was enjoying an early summer visit to the island.

During a livestream, Dershowitz detailed how he had placed an order for half a dozen pierogi when he was informed, “I won’t sell them to you because I don’t approve of your politics.” He believes the refusal was linked to his involvement in Trump’s first Senate impeachment trial and his outspoken support for Israel.

Dershowitz decried the vendor’s actions as reminiscent of McCarthyism, asserting that denying service based on representation is unjust. He also mentioned that he might pursue legal action to challenge discrimination based on political beliefs, though he expressed a desire to resolve the issue amicably.

The vendor did not respond to requests for comment, but the market committee is reportedly reviewing its bylaws to ensure fair treatment for all customers and vendors.

This is not the first encounter Dershowitz has had on Martha’s Vineyard; he previously had a public disagreement with comedian Larry David over his political stance in 2021. Dershowitz has voiced concerns about the perceived intolerance he encounters in the wealthy enclave.

Despite the controversy, Dershowitz seemed to maintain a sense of humor, quipping, “No pierogi for Alan, because he defended the wrong people and he is a Zionist. Well, I think I will survive.” His comments highlight the ongoing challenges of navigating political divides even in social settings.