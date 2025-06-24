Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors

Malibu, California – Alan Hamel, the 88-year-old widower of Suzanne Somers, appears to be embarking on a new romance, as he was seen walking arm-in-arm with actress Joanna Cassidy, 79, on Monday.

The duo was spotted in the picturesque Carbon Beach area. Witnesses reported that they were enjoying a leisurely day together, dressed similarly in white hats they purchased from a local hotel gift shop. Hamel wore a bright orange button-up shirt.

Hamel and Cassidy, who starred alongside Somers in the 1985 miniseries “Hollywood Wives,” seem to be sharing a budding romance. Onlookers noted that they shared a lobster lunch at the Broad Beach Oyster Company before leaving in a black SUV.

Hamel has faced significant grief since the passing of his wife, Suzanne Somers, who died at age 76 after a battle with cancer on October 15, 2023. The couple was married for 55 years, and Hamel previously described the depth of his loss, stating, “Missing Suzanne is probably not a powerful enough word.”

As Hamel adjusts to life after Somers, the recent public outings with Cassidy may indicate he is beginning to open his heart again, nearly two years after suffering such a profound loss. Cassidy, who has been divorced for over 50 years, was seen wearing a gray blazer and plaid pants during their outing.

Representatives for Cassidy have been contacted for confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship, but no statement has been released yet.