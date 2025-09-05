Alan Ritchson to Star in Navy SEAL Movie with Stallone

TORONTO, Canada — Alan Ritchson is set to star in an untitled Amazon MGM Studios movie about Navy SEAL Mike Thornton. The announcement comes as Ritchson’s latest film, “Motor City,” premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival tonight following its world premiere in Venice.

This film is part of Ritchson’s three-picture deal with Amazon, marking a reunion with director Patrick Hughes, known for “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” The narrative will explore Thornton’s courageous actions during the Vietnam War, where he led a last stand after five men were trapped behind enemy lines in North Vietnam.

Outnumbered by an enemy force of 150 soldiers, Thornton fought through fierce gunfire during their retreat into the South China Sea. He carried a gravely wounded lieutenant for hours, swimming to safety, an act of valor that ultimately earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Producers for the film include Sylvester Stallone through his Balboa Productions, along with Todd Lieberman and Alex Young from Hidden Pictures, and Ritchson’s own AllyCat Entertainment. The screenplay is co-written by Mark Semos and Jason Hall, known for “American Sniper” and “Thank You for Your Service.”

Ritchson, 42, is currently working on the fourth season of Amazon’s “Reacher,” reprising his lead role and serving as an executive producer. The show has become a significant success, with season three attracting 54.6 million global viewers in just 19 days.

In addition to collaborating with Stallone on the Navy SEAL project, Ritchson has multiple films in the pipeline, including “The Runner” and “Playdate,” another Amazon film with Kevin James. The actor is also returning to the “Fast and Furious” franchise in its upcoming installment.

Ritchson expressed enthusiasm about his busy schedule and upcoming projects. Speculations around the exact release date and further cast details for the Navy SEAL film remain unconfirmed.