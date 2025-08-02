Alaska Airlines Launches Seven New Routes From California to Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Washington — Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday, July 31, 2025, that it will launch seven new nonstop routes connecting California to the Pacific Northwest beginning this October.

The new routes include three from Hollywood Burbank Airport to destinations in Washington and Oregon. Starting on October 26, passengers will be able to fly to Eugene, Pasco, and Redmond. Additionally, winter service will link San Diego with Sun Valley, Idaho starting December 18, catering to winter sports enthusiasts.

Kirsten Armine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines, stated, “We’re the only global airline based on the West Coast, and we’re proud to offer the most flights and seats between California, Washington, and Oregon. These new additions further expand our ability to take our guests between growing markets in California and the Pacific Northwest for leisure and business travel.”

The additional routes include a connection from Palm Springs to Santa Rosa, which will operate five times a week, and a flight from Boise to Ontario, set to begin January 7, 2026. Spokane will also gain a new route connecting to Orange County.

All flights will utilize the Embraer 175 aircraft, which consists of 76 seats with no middle seats, ensuring each passenger has either a window or aisle seat. The aircraft offers in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi, along with power outlets in First Class.

Alaska Airlines operates hubs in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, among other cities, and serves over 140 destinations across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific. The airline is a part of the oneworld alliance, which expands travel options for its customers.

Tickets for the new routes are available for purchase now on the Alaska Airlines website.