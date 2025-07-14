Alaska to Distribute $1,702 Payments Starting July 17, 2025

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thousands of Alaskan residents are set to receive $1,702 in Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payments this summer, aimed at providing financial support and stimulating local economies. The first round of payments will be distributed starting July 17, 2025, marking a 30% increase from the previous year’s payment.

The PFD program, which was established in 1976, allocates a portion of Alaska’s oil wealth to its residents. Approximately 600,000 Alaskans are expected to benefit from this year’s payouts, which have become a significant aspect of the state’s financial landscape.

To be eligible for the payment, applicants must have lived in Alaska for the entire year preceding the payment date, from January 1 to December 31. Exceptions are made for absences due to work, education, medical needs, or military service.

Applicants must ensure they meet additional criteria, including not having spent more than 180 days out of state without valid reasons. Individuals who have been incarcerated for certain crimes during the eligibility window will also be disqualified.

The exact payment amount fluctuates yearly based on the performance of the Alaska Permanent Fund, and the annual amount is announced each September. In the past, payouts have varied widely, from as low as $331.29 in 1984 to record highs of $3,284 in 2022.

This year’s payments will be processed in batches. Those who reach “Eligible-Not Paid” status before the designated date will receive their funds on specified distribution days: June 18, July 17, or August 21.

The application process does not incur any fees and can be conducted online or via mail. However, applicants are urged to double-check all information before submission to avoid delays, especially during the peak processing period when PFD offices will be closed from July 7 to July 18.

Notably, while Alaska does not tax these dividend payments, they are considered taxable income for federal purposes. As the payments are on the horizon, applicants are advised to remain vigilant against scams targeting potential beneficiaries.