Entertainment
2025 Alaska State Fair Opens This Weekend in Palmer
Palmer, Alaska — The 2025 Alaska State Fair kicks off this Friday, August 14, and runs until September 1, although it takes breaks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This year’s fair features all the traditional favorites: food, vendors, rides, and exhibits, along with some exciting new attractions.
For the third consecutive year, admission discounts have been waived. Additionally, fairgoers can enjoy various themed days meant to honor local groups, including military members, with package discounts available for attendees. Local favorites and newcomers alike can find something enjoyable at this year’s fair.
Several notable events are scheduled for the opening weekend, including a striking equestrian-themed show called “Cirque Equus.” Scheduled for 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. daily at the Yellow Trail Lawn, this free show combines acrobatics, aerial performances, and dance, and offers guaranteed seating for $10.
At the Matanuska Valley Federal Credit Union Kid Zone, kids can explore live reptiles and amphibians daily at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. The Glow Zone will also showcase bioluminescent fish from local sources.
Other highlights include a scarecrow-building contest at 1 p.m. at Alaska’s News Source Corral, following registration at 12:30 p.m. Contestants will have their creativity and originality judged, with prizes to be awarded.
The fair boasts an insightful exhibition featuring works by Leonardo da Vinci, open every day starting at 11 a.m. at the Don Sheldon Events Center. Competitors can showcase their wood-sculpting skills during lumberjack shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. at the SBS Woodlot.
On Friday evening, local artist Nick Carpenter will perform at the Borealis Theatre’s main stage at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 for reserved seating and $29 for lawn seating. Over the weekend, sold-out performances by Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Weird Al Yankovic are also set to occur.
The fair’s schedule promises a wealth of entertainment options and a chance to celebrate the end of summer with family and friends in Palmer.
