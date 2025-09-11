Alaska’s First 2025 PFD Payment Scheduled for October 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – The first mass payment for the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is set for October 2, 2025. This payment applies to applicants marked as “Eligible-Not Paid” by September 18, including those who filed online with valid direct deposit information.

The Alaska Department of Revenue announced that a second mass payment will be made on October 23 for applicants who qualify by October 13. This includes all applications, whether paid by check or direct deposit.

The Alaska legislature established the PFD amount at $1,000 during the last session. This decision comes after ongoing debates about the PFD’s funding and disbursement, a process which the Alaska Supreme Court ruled in 2017 requires legislative approval and is subject to the governor’s veto.

Historically, the statutory formula used since the 1980s determined PFD distributions based on 21% of the Permanent Fund’s average net income over the previous five years, divided for all eligible residents. However, since the 2017 ruling, lawmakers have appropriated the amount each year based on budget considerations.

The previous PFD was $1,702 in 2024. Some payments from that year are still being processed, with distributions occurring as recently as August 21 and another set for September 11.

Local resident Liz Birkos expressed her plans for the upcoming PFD payment. “We put part of it aside for a kids’ savings plan, then a lot of it goes to groceries and maybe house repairs,” Birkos said.

She also mentioned that the PFD often helps her family enjoy a winter vacation. “If there’s any left for that,” she added. However, another resident voiced a contrasting opinion, stating that the PFD should be eliminated.