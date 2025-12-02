Business
Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Lead in Thanksgiving Travel Reliability
SEATTLE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines provided the most reliable air service during the busy Thanksgiving travel season, handling nearly 7,100 flights from November 26 to November 30. This marked the first combined holiday season since the airlines received a single operating certificate.
Jason Berry, chief operating officer at Alaska Airlines, expressed gratitude for the dedication of the 35,000 employees who contributed to this achievement. “We appreciate our guests’ trust and confidence in our ability to provide reliable transportation during the busy Thanksgiving holiday time,” Berry said. “Our employees consistently deliver a premium, caring experience for our guests, and this Thanksgiving was no exception.”
To capitalize on the holiday momentum, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are hosting Travel Tuesday promotions with one-day-only buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers. Travelers seeking vibrant destinations such as Tokyo, Seoul, or Sydney can find exclusive deals on the airlines’ websites.
Alaska Air Group operates not only Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines but also regional carrier Horizon Air. The company, with hubs in cities including Seattle, Honolulu, and San Francisco, offers travel to more than 140 destinations across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Pacific.
Alaska Airlines will expand its service to Europe starting in spring 2026, and Hawaiian Airlines is scheduled to join the oneworld alliance in the same year. The airlines encourage travelers to visit their websites for more details and ongoing offers.
