Alaska Leaders Criticized for Energy and Infrastructure Policies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Nick Begich and former Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the Trump administration’s energy policies in a recent op-ed. They argue these policies have harmed Alaska’s construction industry and job growth.

In the piece published by the Anchorage Daily News, they say the current administration’s approach contradicts Alaska’s tradition of supporting energy projects. They highlighted the efforts of former politicians like Ted Stevens and Don Young, who championed energy development.

Don Young, in his last year, collaborated with Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to secure significant infrastructure funding. Following Young’s death, Mary Peltola and others were able to push through further investments, a stark contrast to what they call the current administration’s slow roll in approving projects.

They pointed to the Dunleavy administration’s delays on the Pikka project, particularly with permitting for essential infrastructure. Critics say the State Transportation Improvement Program has become politicized, impacting vital transportation funding.

Trump’s administration also scrapped energy development projects in Alaska, resulting in a $40 million cut. This included the elimination of energy tax credits, which they argue hampers local energy independence.

Currently, the Dunleavy administration is under scrutiny for vetoing state matching funds necessary for federal transportation investments. This unprecedented move could jeopardize Alaska’s strong match rate for federal funding, putting $600 million at risk for the upcoming construction season.

Gwartney states that the impacts of these policies are widespread, ultimately making it more challenging for contractors to sustain their businesses. He highlights the shift from historically stable bipartisan support for the energy and construction sectors in Alaska to a precarious landscape that threatens job growth.

In conclusion, he calls for improved leadership to restore favorable conditions for business in Alaska.